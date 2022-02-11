Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 46,864 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,864 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $62,729,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,951,000 after acquiring an additional 514,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $124.15 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

