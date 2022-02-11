FIL Ltd Raises Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 161,850 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $63.42 on Friday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

