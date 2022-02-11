Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 391,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210,536 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.