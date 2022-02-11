Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 million, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

