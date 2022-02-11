Raymond James Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,745 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.