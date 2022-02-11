MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0219

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $27.49 million and approximately $913,428.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.50 or 0.07109803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,462.46 or 1.00181405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00050219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006383 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

