Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

GOTU opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $117.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $546,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,133,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

