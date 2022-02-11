OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.88.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

