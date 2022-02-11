First Foundation Advisors Acquires 642 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $125.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

