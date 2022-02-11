First Foundation Advisors Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 700,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.09 and a 52 week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

