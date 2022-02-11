Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741,913 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,394,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,048,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,288,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,040,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,779,000.

CPARU stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

