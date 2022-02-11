Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PTICU opened at $9.90 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

