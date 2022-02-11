Glazer Capital LLC Sells 155,002 Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) by 53.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,002 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:FLACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

