BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Up 22.2%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU) shot up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 215,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 154,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

