NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.69

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 223496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 724,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.