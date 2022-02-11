Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,183,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,228,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

