Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYCR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

PYCR opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $62,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

