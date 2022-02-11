Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.02.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$36.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.49. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 94.28. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

