Raymond James Raises Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$23.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HOM.U opened at C$19.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.46. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at C$66,610.53.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.