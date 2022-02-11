Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

NYSE:VNCE opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Vince has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $87.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vince will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $87,828. Corporate insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

