Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.03.

Several analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFLT opened at $73.19 on Friday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

