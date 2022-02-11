Mizuho Increases Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

