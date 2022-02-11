Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

