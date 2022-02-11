Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Shares of FUN stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
