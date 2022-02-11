Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

