Polaris (NYSE:PII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.93.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 5.6% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.