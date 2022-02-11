FIL Ltd Sells 8,366 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ossiam raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 149.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.06.

AVB opened at $242.00 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.09 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

