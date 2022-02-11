FIL Ltd Has $33.14 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,498 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $33,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.