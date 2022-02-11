FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,347 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 725,434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $40,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $216.55 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average of $181.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

