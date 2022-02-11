Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWIN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

DWIN stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.