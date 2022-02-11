Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

