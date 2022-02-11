Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 497,788 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,788 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,882,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,965 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $421,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $38.19.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

