Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

