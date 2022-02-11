Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,370,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APGB opened at $9.73 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

