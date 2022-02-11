Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $41,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
