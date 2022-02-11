Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,519 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

