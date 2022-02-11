Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $341,000 Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,945 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,642,084 shares of the software’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.40 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

