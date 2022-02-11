MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 112,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

