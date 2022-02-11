Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 149.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kaman were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kaman by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 369.49 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

