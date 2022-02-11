Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $402,000 Stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 39,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 160,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

