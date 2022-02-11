American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.37 million, a P/E ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth about $11,263,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Software by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

