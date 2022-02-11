Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.
NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. Canon has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.