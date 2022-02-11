Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. Canon has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,723,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,018,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 198,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,713 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

