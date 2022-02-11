Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,885,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
