Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.88.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

