Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 million.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pixelworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pixelworks by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 175,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

