Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €72.00 ($82.76) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($87.36) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.50 ($108.62).

BC8 opened at €46.41 ($53.34) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.20 and a 200 day moving average of €74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($79.95). The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.