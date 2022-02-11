Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €72.00 ($82.76) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($87.36) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.50 ($108.62).

Get Bechtle alerts:

BC8 opened at €46.41 ($53.34) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.20 and a 200 day moving average of €74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($79.95). The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.