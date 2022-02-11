$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.50. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of ENR opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

