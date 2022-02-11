Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.34. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

