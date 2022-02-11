PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 45.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth $235,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.80. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.96 and a 52 week high of $189.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

