Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,888 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 854,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $55,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

HQY stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

