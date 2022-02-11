GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $591,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

